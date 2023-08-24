Annual block party distributes hundreds of backpacks

MADISON (WKOW) – Some local students spent Thursday night getting ready for the upcoming school year.
The Wisconsin Youth Company hosted its 8th Annual Back2School Block Party.
The event included food trucks, music, games and face painting.
Organizers say this event is a fun way to get kids excited about going back to the classroom.
"Some parents can't afford a backpack especially for supplies, especially when inflation is high right now,” said Takela Harper, Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center. “We have backpacks here completely filled with the supplies that the schools are requesting."
More than 300 backpacks were distributed for children entering grades K-8.