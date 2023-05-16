Annual opioid summit kicks off Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- An annual summit addressing opioids and other stimulants kicks off Tuesday morning at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center.
The three-day "Opioids, Stimulants, and Trauma Summit" highlights prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery strategies related to opioids, stimulants, and trauma.
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson are expected to speak throughout the course of the event.
The event is being held both in-person and virtually.
It will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
It is open to the public, but you do have to register at the Kalahari Resort by 9:00 Tuesday morning if you want to attend in person. There is a late in-person registration fee of $275.
The virtual registration has now closed.