Another 6,600 Wisconsin businesses, non-profits approved for Main Street Bounceback grants

MADISON (WKOW) — Another 6,600 small businesses and non-profits across the state have been approved for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Since the program's start in April 2021, a total of $100 million has been put into the program to help 10,000 recipients.
“Our investments to support thousands of small businesses across all 72 counties of Wisconsin have helped transform local Main Streets and even entire communities in every corner of our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said in the release. “I’ve been especially grateful to each of the small business owners who’ve welcomed me to their businesses to see firsthand the positive impact these investments are having on them and the greater community, and I look forward to continuing our work to support local businesses and Main Streets across our state.”
According to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Wisconsin leads the country for directly aiding businesses with the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The study shows the state used half of its Fiscal Recovery Funds for economic development, including $642 million in grants to businesses.
Businesses and non-profits can apply online for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program before December 31, 2022. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.