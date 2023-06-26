Another Atwood Avenue traffic switch begins Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison city officials say another traffic switch is happening on Atwood Avenue starting Monday due to continued construction in the area.
The city says people driving north on Atwood Avenue will be directed to use the new lane on the lake side of the road from Walter Street to just before Oakridge Avenue/Sugar Avenue.
They say people driving south should continue to use the detour from Fair Oaks Avenue to Milwaukee Street to US 51/Stoughton Road to Cottage Grove Road.
Sidewalks at the Walter Street intersection are also reopening. There will still be temporary bus stops in the area.
More information about the switch is available on the city's website.