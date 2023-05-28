Another beautiful day for Memorial Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
It's been over a week since parts of Wisconsin has seen rain... and it looks like we could go an additional 3 days before we see any. That being said, our weather conditions are going to remain beautiful as we continue through your holiday weekend.
High pressure continues to dominate the weather over the Midwest which means our weather conditions continue to remain nice; light winds as well as plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain seasonal as we head into Memorial Day with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s.
Starting Tuesday through the first weekend of June, our high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Not only does the heat return but so does the humidity. Our dew points are expected to climb into the 60s starting Wednesday as well.
That means we'll see the chance for isolated showers and storms starting Wednesday, the last day of May. Not everyone will see the threat for storms and all days have a less than 50% chance.