Another beauty on Wednesday with rain this weekend

High pressure continues its dominance across Wisconsin tonight through Wednesday. Expect clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s into Wednesday morning.
Highs Wednesday will reach 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Thursday is the first chance of rain but it looks very small and mainly west of the Madison area.
A slow moving low is set to move in Friday night through the weekend. Unfortunately right now, it looks mainly cloudy and rainy Saturday and Sunday.