Another big storm this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We're in between storms systems right now, and we should stay dry until late Monday, but all eyes are on late Tuesday for another chance for thunderstorms.
We warmed into the middle 50s this afternoon as southerly winds gusted up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will cool into the 30s tonight as winds calm and stay that way through Monday. Tomorrow will also see highs in the 50s, but rain chances will increase as we head towards the evening.
Tuesday afternoon and evening is the time frame to pay attention to this week. The Storm Prediction Center is already expecting another severe weather outbreak, and unfortunately, Tuesday's set-up looks very similar to what we saw on Friday. This also means the highest potential for severe weather should again stay to our south, but it will be important to stay weather aware this week.
Temperatures will be in the 50s through Tuesday night before they drop through Wednesday as we dry out early in the day. We'll only warm into the 40s on Thursday before jumping back into the 50s by the end of the week.