Another chance for isolated rain/snow showers today

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Sunday will be very similar to yesterday, but just a few degrees warmer. We'll slowly warm through this week as we dodge a few small precipitation chances.
The same system that threatened severe weather on Thursday is still close enough to southern Wisconsin to provide cloud cover, cooler temperatures and mixed precipitation chances through Sunday. Today will be just like yesterday, with a lot of dry time, but isolated rain/snow showers will be possible on and off through the evening.
Another chance for rain will pop up again tomorrow afternoon and linger into Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look to stay dry right now as temperatures try to warm near the 60 degree mark by the end of the week.
By late Friday, we're tracking a better chance for widespread rain into the weekend. This system would likely drop temperatures a bit again, but the 60s should make a return into early May.