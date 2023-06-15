Another chance for suspected Madison serial burglar to resolve cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspected serial burglar is getting another chance to resolve more than a dozen felony crimes with a degree of leniency.

But for Michael Pisano to get a plea agreement, he must show up in court. His recent history makes the likelihood of that happening is questionable.

A Dane County Court hearing was scheduled Wednesday for Pisano plea deal where he'd enter a plea of guilty or no contest and then be sentenced. He didn't show up for the hearing.

In this case, Pisano is charged with seven felony burglaries and one attempted felony burglary. Authorities said most of the heists involve break-ins at Madison Subway restaurants.

Pisano's been on bail for months in the case.

After Pisano failed to appear for the hearing, Judge Julie Genovese issued a warrant for his arrest. This is one of several arrest warrants out for Pisano. A recent warrant was issued when Pisano failed to show up for court in another theft case. In that case, authorities said Pisano stole $160 from an unconscious man who had a stroke at a Madison Kwik Trip.

Pisano's bail is being monitored by Dane County's pretrial services department. The monitoring involves scheduled drug testing.

Court records state Pisano failed drug tests while on bail several times. In May, Pisano maintained to a monitoring worker he was trying to cut back on the use of illegal drugs. However, records show the worker confronted Pisano with test results revealing heavier drug use, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Pisano remains free with another court hearing scheduled Friday afternoon.

A member of Genovese's staff said the hearing was scheduled at the request of Pisano's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone. Cardamone told the court a potential plea agreement could resolve all of Pisano's open criminal cases, including the theft from the convenience store victim.

A 27 News reporter unsuccessfully tried to reach Pisano.