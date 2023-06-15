 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Another chance for suspected Madison serial burglar to resolve cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Pisano

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspected serial burglar is getting another chance to resolve more than a dozen felony crimes with a degree of leniency.

But for Michael Pisano to get a plea agreement, he must show up in court. His recent history makes the likelihood of that happening is questionable.

A Dane County Court hearing was scheduled Wednesday for Pisano plea deal where he'd enter a plea of guilty or no contest and then be sentenced. He didn't show up for the hearing.

In this case, Pisano is charged with seven felony burglaries and one attempted felony burglary. Authorities said most of the heists involve break-ins at Madison Subway restaurants.

Pisano's been on bail for months in the case.

After Pisano failed to appear for the hearing, Judge Julie Genovese issued a warrant for his arrest. This is one of several arrest warrants out for Pisano. A recent warrant was issued when Pisano failed to show up for court in another theft case. In that case, authorities said Pisano stole $160 from an unconscious man who had a stroke at a Madison Kwik Trip

Pisano's bail is being monitored by Dane County's pretrial services department. The monitoring involves scheduled drug testing.

Court records state Pisano failed drug tests while on bail several times. In May, Pisano maintained to a monitoring worker he was trying to cut back on the use of illegal drugs. However, records show the worker confronted Pisano with test results revealing heavier drug use, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Pisano remains free with another court hearing scheduled Friday afternoon.

A member of Genovese's staff said the hearing was scheduled at the request of Pisano's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone. Cardamone told the court a potential plea agreement could resolve all of Pisano's open criminal cases, including the theft from the convenience store victim.

A 27 News reporter unsuccessfully tried to reach Pisano.

Recommended for you