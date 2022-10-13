Another chilly day Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A frost advisory is in effect for all counties east of Dane tonight with lows dropping to around 30 degrees.
A few mixed showers will be possible once again Friday with highs struglling to break 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Every night in the forecast will approach freezing, meaning with widespread frost, southern Wisconsin's growing season will quickly come to an end.
Temps stay chilly across the forecast. We'll only get to the low 50s through the weekend with highs falling to the mid 40s early next week.