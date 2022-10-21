Another day of 70s added to the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
There have been some changes added to the forecast. The first is that there's another day that southern Wisconsin may climb into the low 70s. Behind the warm up, though, there's another change - another low may move up from the south and bring us a few rainy days.
A strong low is going to be bringing southern Wisconsin, and much of the Midwest for that matter, warmer than average temperatures beginning Friday through the start of next week.
We'll have the chance to climb into the 70s not only on Friday but Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday will be the warmest of the four days with some folks seeing their last 80s of the year.
There's been some changes after this low moves out. It looks like another, second low may develop and move northwards as we move into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
If this does happen, we'll sit under 50s with a chance for rain to close out next week.