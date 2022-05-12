Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Make sure that you and your pets are staying cool and hydrated because we've got another day of heat and humidity to deal with. With sunny skies, our high temperatures will most likely set a new record for Thursday. If you're over the heat and humidity don't worry, a cold front is going to swing through and bring us relief by the end of the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s with dew points in the 70s by Thursday afternoon. Make sure that you are staying cool and drinking plenty of water since our heat index values will be in the upper 90s/low 100s. Since we are approaching Summer, a late afternoon/early evening stray storm may be possible. Those may continue overnight however, most will stay dry.
Until a cold front swings through Friday night into Saturday. That's when we'll see a line of storms develop and push eastward throughout Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday. This line of storms will bring the area the possibility for severe weather with wind and hail being the main threats however, an isolated tornado or two may be possible.
The cooler air moves in by Sunday and our high temperatures to end the weekend climb into the low 70s where they'll stay into the middle of next week.