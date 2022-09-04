Another dry stretch in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Either than an isolated shower or two late Sunday afternoon, southern Wisconsin will be entering into a bit of a dry stretch as we kick off September. With drier air overhead, temperatures are going to be trending warmer than average as we make our way out of the beginning and move into the middle of September.
Winds are going to be out of the east throughout the day which will allow an isolated shower or two to develop off Lake Michigan and move their way westward as we kick off the mid/late afternoon. Not everyone will get hit by a rain shower but we'll stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with a peak of sunshine here and there.
The dry conditions and quiet conditions stick around through most of the upcoming week with an isolated chance for showers/storms as we kick off the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures are going to be cool on Sunday with mid 70s by Labor Day then we're in the 80s by Wednesday.