Another foggy morning across southern Wisconsin

Fog is present once again across southern Wisconsin and will possibly be here once again on Wednesday. A high pressure system continues to dominate the weather which means not much is going to change until the weekend.
The high pressure system will continue to bring nice conditions across southern Wisconsin; winds will remain light on Tuesday and temperatures will be nearly the same as Monday but could be a few degrees warmer. Clouds cover will bounce between mostly sunny to partly sunny.
The high stays around through Thursday night/Friday, which is when we'll see our next chance for rain. As of now, it doesn't look like a wash out either time but we'll see scattered chances for rain Friday through the end of the weekend.