Another hot and humid day expected

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After, for some, the hottest day in over a decade our Thursday is going to be hot once again. The likelihood of low 100s isn't going to be as high today but our temperatures will once again climb into the upper 90s and it'll feel much hotter. The good news is that this is the final day of the hot temperatures.
An excessive heat warning still remains in effect for nearly all of our coverage area through 7pm Thursday. Once again, heat index values are going to climb between 100-110°F by the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures, though, are going to be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 90s. A few low 100s are still possible.
A cold front passes tonight which brings in mid 80s for Friday with even cooler temperatures arriving by Saturday. Rain possible by next Monday.