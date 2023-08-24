 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another hot and humid day expected

  • Updated
  • 0
hot temperatures

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

After, for some, the hottest day in over a decade our Thursday is going to be hot once again. The likelihood of low 100s isn't going to be as high today but our temperatures will once again climb into the upper 90s and it'll feel much hotter. The good news is that this is the final day of the hot temperatures.

An excessive heat warning still remains in effect for nearly all of our coverage area through 7pm Thursday. Once again, heat index values are going to climb between 100-110°F by the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures, though, are going to be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 90s. A few low 100s are still possible.

A cold front passes tonight which brings in mid 80s for Friday with even cooler temperatures arriving by Saturday. Rain possible by next Monday.