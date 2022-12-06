Another light mix developing today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Slick spots will likely form as a light snow to rain mix moves in.
It'll start to develop late-morning through the afternoon with areas farther south getting more rain as temps will be a little warmer in the upper 30s, while Dane County and areas north get more snow with highs in the mid 30s. A half inch or less is expected, but that's enough to cause some slippery areas on pavement, so be on the lookout.
Skies clear tonight in the mid 20s with a dry Wednesday on track in the upper 30s. Increasing clouds through Thursday with a rain/snow mix chance late-day into overnight. A snow/mix chance continues Friday, with the possibility of minor accumulations. Another spotty, light mix chance Saturday, otherwise dry the rest of the weekend with seasonal temps in the mid to upper 30s.