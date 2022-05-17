Another mild day with rain chances rising

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Drier weather is ending with spring-like temperatures sticking around.
Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with isolated midday and afternoon showers possible, mainly farther south and west.
Scattered showers are expected tonight through Wednesday morning with a tapering trend by the afternoon. Temps will be cooler in the low 60s as sky conditions stay cloudier. A big warm up for Thursday in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Storm chances return late-day Thursday and overnight, and some of them could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat, so have a way to get weather alerts.