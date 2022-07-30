Another nice day Sunday with storms into Monday AM

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Another amazing night is on Tap Saturday into Sunday morning with clear skies and lows around 62 degrees.
Looking ahead to the end of the weekend, we'll see a chance for some light rain moving through the area. Mainly Sunday night, the rain may continue into the morning hours on Monday. Once the rain wraps up, the start of August will be partly sunny.
Looking ahead to the second half of next week, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with dew points in the 70s... meaning our heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.