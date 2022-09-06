Another quiet week for southern Wisconsin

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
So it goes, another week is here and like the last few weeks it's going to be a quiet one. While heavy rains hit the East Coast and record heat impacts the West Coast, southern Wisconsin will stay quiet until the weekend. If it does rain, it'll be the sixth weekend that has been on the rainy side.
A high pressure system continues to dominate the weather across the Midwest and will continue to bring sunny conditions and light winds through the rest of the week. Temperatures are going to steadily climb out of the 70s into the low/mid 80s through Friday.
Morning fog may impact southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The fog will burn off, like Tuesday and we'll stay quiet. The next real chance for showers/storms arrives over the weekend.