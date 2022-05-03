Another rainy, cool and breezy day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Grab the umbrellas and jackets again as our damp, chilly spring continues.
1/4-3/4" of rain is expected through the day with a tapering trend expected later this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we're mostly cloudy, cool and a bit breezy with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Skies clear this evening and temps drop to the low to mid 30s. A very nice Wednesday ahead with lots of sunshine--just some high, thin clouds--and temps climbing into the low 60s.
Rain re-develops late-day Thursday with temps in the upper 50s. More rain possible Thursday night into Friday with highs in the mid 50s. A few more showers are possible Friday night ahead of a big warm up for Mother's Day weekend.
Mid 60s with a sun-cloud mix Saturday and upper 60s on the holiday. The warm up continues next week with highs in the mid 70s Monday and likely even higher temps by next midweek, stay tuned!