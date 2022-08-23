Another round of fog before next rain chance

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As the title says, southern Wisconsin will see another round of fog during the morning hours on Wednesday before our next round of rain moves in. However, this latest threat of rain isn't the only chance we'll see over the next seven days.
Patchy fog will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning; winds will be turning out of the south/southwest and remain light. Fog shouldn't be as thick as some of our previous foggy mornings. If you come across dense fog, slow down and make sure you are staying aware of the road.
After the fog burns off Wednesday, sunny conditions take over and temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s. A surface low begins to move eastward and by Wednesday evening, those closer to the Mississippi River may begin to see isolated showers/storms.
The threat for showers/storms continues overnight Wednesday and remains throughout the day on Thursday. Another round of showers/storms will be possible as we head into the weekend.