Another round of rain overnight Wednesday

Like Tuesday into Wednesday, another round of showers as well as a thunderstorm or two will move through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night. This will be our last chance for rain until next week, which is the start of August and possibly our trend for warmer than average temperatures.
The threat for rain will hold off until after midnight Thursday, with the better chance for showers and thunderstorms closer to Illinois. The system that brings this rain will be to our north which means wrap around, isolated showers will be possible through Thursday afternoon. Better chance for those will be found farther north.
From there, we'll remain dry and cooler than average by about 5°F, meaning we'll be in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and mid 70s on Friday. The mild conditions lasts through Saturday, that's when winds turn back out of the south which means our heat and humidity will return.