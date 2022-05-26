Another round of severe weather possible Thursday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a round of severe weather brought not only the latest tornado to Wisconsin but wind damage as well, the same system could bring another round of severe weather to the same area as it begins to exit the region.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather across southeastern parts of Wisconsin; while strong wind gusts and heavy rain are the main threats, small hail may be possible too. Though not likely, but can never be ruled out, an isolated, weak tornado can not be ruled out either. The storm threat will be from 4pm through 9pm.
This system exits overnight which means we'll slowly start to dry out overnight into the morning hours on Friday. A few showers may be possible early Friday but general clearing will occur as we kick off your holiday weekend. The open skies will also allow for temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to low/mid 70s.
Through the rest of the your Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures are going to climb into the 80s with humidity returning as well. It's that time of year that late afternoon/early evening showers/storms may be possible but it looks like through Tuesday of next week, the storms should remain non severe.
Because the heat and humidity will return for the holiday weekend, make sure that you are staying hydrated and cool throughout the weekend.