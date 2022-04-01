Another Round of Snow To Kick Off Weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After one round of snow moved through the area, southern Wisconsin is set to see more snow fall before the weekend wraps up. A quick moving low pressure system will be to blame for this.
After a sunny and warm Friday, skies are going to fill back with clouds as that next low pressure system moves in. Despite the increasing clouds, the precipitation should hold off until after 12am Saturday.
The heaviest snow will fall between the hours of 4am and 9am; most of the snow will fall at a moderate pace with pockets of light and heavy rates too. This will result in most picking up between 1-3" of fresh, heavy snow. The area that looks to have the best chance to receive more snow will be closer to the state-line.
Temperatures will be teetering close to freezing so localized smaller and higher accumulations will be possible. Not to mention, temperatures are going to be above freezing on Saturday so melting will be ongoing throughout Saturday as well.
Sunday will be quiet.