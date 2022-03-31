Another Round of Snow To Start April

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
To end March, Wisconsin accumulated snow and it looks like April is going to start off with another quick burst of snow. Don't worry though, the snow from Thursday and what arrives for the weekend will quickly melt thanks to warming temperatures.
Most across southern Wisconsin accumulated between 1-3" of wet, good packing snow. This latest round of snow will help bump the monthly total closer to the average March snow which, for the Madison area, is 7".
Flurries will continue through the early evening hours on Thursday before quieter conditions take over for the start of April and the start of the weekend.
Friday is going to be quiet and temperatures will warm thanks to the sunshine but our next low is going to be coming off the Rockies and bring another round of snow for Saturday.
This low is going to be quick moving bring the snow mainly during the morning hours on Saturday. The center of this low looks to stay in north central Illinois which means southern Wisconsin will likely have a better chance for snow on Saturday.
Accumulations may be higher farther south, possibly into northern Illinois, and look to range from a half an inch to 3". Stay with 27 News for the latest information.