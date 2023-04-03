Another severe weather threat late Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts|
MADISON (WKOW) - After nine tornadoes touched down Friday, we are bracing for more possible severe weather tomorrow.
However, it's a dry start to your Monday, albeit fairly cloudy with temps staying mild this afternoon in the mid 50s. A few, scattered showers will develop this afternoon and evening before exiting late tonight, with the highest coverage Madison and areas south.
We'll get a break Tuesday morning before showers and a few rumbles redevelop Tuesday afternoon with the strong part of the storm system bringing the severe weather threat around 5-10 pm. Significant wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail are all possible with the highest chance south and southwest of the capital city.
Stay weather aware tomorrow with a way to receive weather alerts and know where your safe place is, if you are forced to seek shelter.