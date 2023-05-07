Another severe weather threat Sunday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Though southern Wisconsin missed out on the severe weather threat Saturday, we're not out of the woods yet. Sunday evening through early, early Monday morning there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some could be severe.
Our large area of low pressure is beginning to move out of the Midwest and in doing so, it'll bring another threat for severe weather Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Strong winds along with large hail would be the main threats especially farther southwest.
The threat for showers and non severe thunderstorms continues into Monday; that means our temperatures will be cooler because we'll see mostly cloudy to overcast conditions along with the rain cooled air. Our highs may be in the low to mid 60s on Monday.
By Tuesday, we return back to the 70s with sunshine.