Another Soggy Week Ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Despite next week being Wisconsin's Severe Weather Awareness Week, there's no severe weather on the horizon. That might be some good news to folks but instead of severe weather, watch a few systems moving through bringing rain, snow as well as a mix of both.
The first system will move through overnight Sunday into Monday. This system's center looks to remain just north enough where we'll see mostly liquid precipitation versus frozen precipitation. That's not to say we won't see snow, mix precipitation will be possible by Monday morning, but accumulations will be minimal. Most will see, at best, a trace to dusting. Farther north communities may see a couple tenths of an inch.
The next system begins to impact us starting late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning and will linger through Friday of the upcoming week. Based on how this low will move, we'll see rain to start turn over to a mix then turn to snow by Thursday night through Friday.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s on Monday, 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday with low 40s by Thursday and Friday.