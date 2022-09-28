Another threat for frost tonight then a warmup

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions through tomorrow morning will be the coldest of the forecast ahead of a steady rise in temperatures.
After starting in the 30s, we'll climb to the upper 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and winds will be much lighter, allowing a more comfortable set up. Back to the low to mid 30s tonight with chance for frost and even some patchy fog.
Warming up to the low to mid 60s Thursday with upper 60s on the way Friday. For the first weekend in two months, we'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the low 70s.