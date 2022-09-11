Another wash out Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Today was the definition of a washout with consistent rain all day along, and that is expected again on Monday.
A very stubborn Low will continue to sit on the area Monday brining more rain. I do not expect as much heavy rain Monday with rain lightening up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60 so keep those jackets on!
Finally the sun is back on Tuesday and so is the nice weather. Highs will move back into the 70s with rain back in the forecast next weekend.