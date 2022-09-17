Another weekend with rain possible

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The good news is, it won't be all day or all weekend rain. The chance for storms begins Saturday afternoon and will continue overnight with another round of storms possible Sunday afternoon. The upcoming week is going to be a bit of a wild ride... so buckle up.
Storms won't be severe but will develop by the mid afternoon across southern Wisconsin and will continue to be hit or miss throughout the rest of Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday morning will start off dry before another cold front moves through and possibly sparks another round of afternoon showers and storms to end the weekend.
Staying in the 80s throughout the weekend, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before a strong cold front swings through. Like most cold fronts, we'll see the threat for showers along it and then our highs will drop from the 80s to the 60s by Thursday and stay there into Friday.