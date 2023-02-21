Answering your Spring Primary voting questions

MADISON (WKOW) — If you have lingering questions regarding how to vote in the Spring Primary, we've got you covered.
Here are five important things to remember before you head to the polls:
- The Spring Primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
- You can look up your polling place at Where Do I Vote?
- Polling places are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible voters in line at 8 p.m. get to vote.
- All polling places are accessible. If you are not physically able to enter your polling place or stand in line, you may vote from the curb of your polling place.
- If you need help marking your ballot, you have options!
- You may bring someone with you to the polling place to assist you in marking your ballot, but they cannot be your employer or your labor union representative. The person assisting you does not need to be an eligible voter.
- You may use the ExpressVote , which will mark your ballot with the selections you make on a touch screen or Braille keypad.
- You may ask a poll worker to assist you in marking your ballot.
For additional information, visit the City of Madison's Polling Place FAQ.