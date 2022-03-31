 Skip to main content
Antetokounmpo breaks Bucks' franchise scoring record

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKOW) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer.

Antetokounmpo needed to score at least 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's franchise record of 14,211 points. Antetokounmpo hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break the record while also forcing overtime. He finished with 44 points in the 120-119 win for Milwaukee.

In nine seasons, Antetokounmpo has set the Bucks' records for points, blocks and triple-doubles. He is also second in fields goals made, free throws, rebounds, and assists.

 

 

 

 

 