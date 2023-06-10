'Anything is possible': Madison woman with cerebral palsy sets out to hike entire Ice Age Trail

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) – A Madison woman has set out on a journey to inspire as she hikes Wisconsin's entire Ice Age Trail, despite her disability.
"Anything is possible if you have the will to do it," April Scheel said.
Scheel has cerebral palsy. She found her passion for hiking during the pandemic.
"Being out in the wilderness and in the forest, that's what kind of fills my soul and helps me keep going," Scheel said.
While Scheel has hiked hundreds of miles before, she has never done anything quite like the 1,200 mile Ice Age Trail. But now, she wants to prove to herself and others she can do it.
"When I struggle, I'm just putting one foot in front of the other, I'm just walking," she said. "And maybe you can't walk, maybe you ride, maybe you crawl. However, it is in your own power, you can make big things happen. You just have to have the determination."
On Saturday, Scheel hiked her first segment of the trail, which consisted of nearly four miles. She said it was pleasant.
"There are amazing people on the trails because it seems like everybody's out there for that same purpose. People are wanting to help. I had complete strangers help me up a rock face," Scheel said.
Scheel plans to hike more segments this summer, with the goal of completing the entire trail.
"This isn't the end. This is just the beginning," Scheel said.
During her hike, Scheel is fundraising to make both this hike and future hikes happen.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help her buy a Subaru Forester, needed hiking gear and other necessities to travel to trails near and far.