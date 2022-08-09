AP declares Johnson, Barnes as winners of primaries for U.S. Senate

MADISON (WKOW) — The Associated Press reported Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson won their respective primaries for U.S. Senate.
Barnes, with 10% of precincts reporting, has 81% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. This amounts to around 35,000 votes.
Johnson, with 10% of precincts reporting, has 86% of the vote. This is around 55,000 votes.
Barnes said in a statement that, though he doesn't "fit the bill of a normal politician," it's "a good thing" because "the way we’ll change Washington is by changing the people we send to Washington."
"Wisconsin deserves to be represented by leaders who have a firsthand understanding of the challenges they’re facing and their hopes for the future," Barnes said in the statement. "This isn’t about red or blue, or left or right. It’s about who’s been on top and the rest of us who Ron Johnson has consistently been left at the bottom."
Johnson said in a statement that the Democratic party has chosen their "most radical" candidate and says "regardless" of how Mandela Barnes and his allies portray his views, "Wisconsinites should not believe a word they say."
"The Lieutenant Governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress," Johnson said in the statement. "This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity. It will also pit the lies and distortions of Democrats and the media versus the truth."
Election results will continue to update throughout Thursday night. You can see them as they come in on WKOW's election results page.
You can read Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson's full statements regarding the election below.
Mandela Barnes
"Only in Wisconsin would it be possible for the son of a third shift auto worker and a public school teacher who grew up on 26th and Locust to go on to become Lt. Governor and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Growing up, I didn’t see a lot of politicians that looked like me or had my lived experiences. I didn’t see a lot of candidates who had lived a working class life. Frankly, I still don’t.
“I don’t fit the bill of a normal politician, and it took me a little while to understand that that’s a good thing. Because the way we’ll change Washington is by changing the people we send to Washington. And that work starts today.
“Ron Johnson has spent his decade in Washington serving the special interests who donate millions to his campaign while he calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act and slash Social Security funding. Plain and simple: if it doesn’t support his wealthy donors or his own self-interests, you can’t count on Ron Johnson to support it.
“Wisconsin deserves to be represented by leaders who have a firsthand understanding of the challenges they’re facing and their hopes for the future. This isn’t about red or blue, or left or right. It’s about who’s been on top and the rest of us who Ron Johnson has consistently been left at the bottom. I’m so grateful to accept the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. Together, we’re going to move forward and fight for the better future we deserve.”
Ron Johnson
"Tonight it became official. The leaders of the Democrat party have chosen their most radical left candidate for the U.S. Senate race. It sure doesn’t seem like Wisconsin voters had much of a choice in the matter. These are the same elite leaders who want to “fundamentally transform” America. Unfortunately, now we all know what that means: Open borders, forty year high inflation, record gas prices, rising crime, the indoctrination of our children, and a baby formula shortage. Regardless of how Mandela Barnes and his allies in the mainstream media attempt to paint his views, Wisconsinites should not believe a word they say. The Lieutenant Governor will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress. This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity. It will also pit the lies and distortions of Democrats and the media versus the truth."