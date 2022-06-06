Apartment building in Town of Madison hit by gunfire

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Sheriff's officials say an apartment building with people inside in the Town of Madison was hit by gunfire early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at the apartment on the 200 block of Deer Valley Road just after 3 a.m.
On scene, deputies found multiple shell casings.
No injuries have been reported, and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.