Apartment complex flooding displaces 2 households on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Some people living in an apartment complex on Madison's west side cannot go home after what officials call "widespread flooding" in the halls and in some units.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a malfunction in a water pipe in the second floor's trash room caused the flooding in an apartment building near the intersection of Tree Lane and East Oakbridge Way. Crews found standing water on the first floor, second floor and in the basement.
The flooding began around 8:53 a.m.
The building was evacuated, and utilities were shut down to avoid electrical hazards. During the evacuation, Madison Metro provided a cooling bus, and American Red Cross provided snacks and water.
Two households are displaced because of water damage. Schuster said others would be able to return to their units after the property management finished extracting water from the floors.