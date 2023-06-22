Apartment fire displaces family in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A family is without a place to stay after a fire burned through their apartment in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive for a fire at an 8-unit multi-family residential building.
Smoke was coming from the ground floor unit.
The people who live there weren't home at the time and everyone else made it out of the building safely.
Firefighters put out the fire in the bedroom.
The American Red Cross and the property management team are working with the displaced family to provide temporary housing. Occupants of the other 7-units were allowed to return to their apartments.
The cause has not been confirmed, but officials say the fire was unintentional.
The fire department is asking everyone to be sure candles and incense are not left unattended, placed on a sturdy non-combustible surface and confirmed to be extinguished prior to leaving.