Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Apartment fire displaces family in Sun Prairie

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Generic

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A family is without a place to stay after a fire burned through their apartment in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive for a fire at an 8-unit multi-family residential building.

Smoke was coming from the ground floor unit.

The people who live there weren't home at the time and everyone else made it out of the building safely.

Firefighters put out the fire in the bedroom.

The American Red Cross and the property management team are working with the displaced family to provide temporary housing. Occupants of the other 7-units were allowed to return to their apartments.

The cause has not been confirmed, but officials say the fire was unintentional. 

The fire department is asking everyone to be sure candles and incense are not left unattended, placed on a sturdy non-combustible surface and confirmed to be extinguished prior to leaving.

