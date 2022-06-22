Appeals court rules in favor of students banned from wearing gun shirts to school

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Lawmakers are trying to keep guns out of schools.
But, can students have pictures of guns on T-shirts in school?
That's the focus of two lawsuits in Wisconsin.
They were filed by the parents of students from the Neenah and Kettle Moraine school districts.
In 2020, their kids were banned from wearing shirts that show guns.
They claim the students' first amendment rights were violated.
"The government, including public schools, is not allowed to tell people that they can't wear clothing just because the message is not what the government would prefer for the people to say," attorney John Monroe told WBAY.
Last week, a federal appeals court sided with the students, which sends this back to a lower court.
The appeals court did dismiss the case from the Neenah student, because he no longer goes to that school.
The other case is still active.