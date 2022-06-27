Appleton Boy Scout troops on derailed Amtrak train

MENDON, Mo. (WKOW) -- 27 News' Green Bay affiliate (WBAY-TV) confirmed multiple Appleton Boy Scout troops were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri while en route to Chicago.
The report from WBAY-TV said the boys are being taken to the hospital, but they all seem like they will survive.
The train went off the tracks Monday afternoon after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing.
243 passengers and 12 crew members were on board.
At least three people have died, and more than 50 others are hurt.
This is a developing story.