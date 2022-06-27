 Skip to main content
Appleton Boy Scout troops on derailed Amtrak train

  • Updated
At least 50 injured and multiple people killed when Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck

An image taken from a video posted by Robert Nightingale, who was a passenger aboard the Amtrak train that derailed on Monday, June 27, in Mendon, Missouri.

 Courtesy Robert Nightingale

MENDON, Mo. (WKOW) -- 27 News' Green Bay affiliate (WBAY-TV) confirmed multiple Appleton Boy Scout troops were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri while en route to Chicago.

The report from WBAY-TV said the boys are being taken to the hospital, but they all seem like they will survive. 

The train went off the tracks Monday afternoon after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing. 

243 passengers and 12 crew members were on board. 

At least three people have died, and more than 50 others are hurt. 

This is a developing story. 

