Appleton Boy Scouts helped rescue efforts after Amtrak train derailed

(WBAY) -- Parents of the Wisconsin Boy Scouts who were on the Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri say they're proud of what their sons did.
The scouts played a major role in the rescue effort.
They broke windows so they could pull people out and helped others who were hurt.
Now, their parents say they can't wait to get their boys home.
“It was a phone call that no parent should ever have to receive. It was probably way up there on the scariest moments of my life," said Nicole Tierney, whose son was on the train.
Sarah Berken's son was also on the train.
“Until I heard from my son an hour later, that he was okay, I couldn’t stop shaking or crying,” Berken told WBAY-TV.
The scout troops are from Appleton.
Sixteen kids and eight adults were on the train.