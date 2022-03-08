Applications open for child care services grants through DCF

MADISON (WKOW) — On Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced a new grant program that will help boost child care services in Wisconsin.
There are two types of grants available through Project Growth.
The Partner Up! grant program focuses on supporting partnerships between businesses and child care providers by offering funding to businesses who purchase slots at existing regulated child care providers. Funding under this program will be awarded based on existing community child care needs throughout Wisconsin.
The Dream Up! Child Care Supply-Building grant program focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach. Funding under this program will be awarded to 30 communities around the state to help create new child care businesses and enhance existing providers through expansion, new programs, and other offerings.
"The value of child care cannot be overstated. It's the work that allows all others to work and it's critical to helping our communities and our families thrive," said DCF secretary Emily Amundsen.
The deadline to apply is April 4. Click here to apply.
Businesses are encouraged to apply for Partner Up! grants, while child care providers, community organizations, businesses, and local government agencies or school districts are encouraged to apply for the Dream Up! grants. Applications for both grants are open through April 4, 2022, and available on DCF’s Project Growth page.