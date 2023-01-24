Applications open for DATCP's Buy Wisconsin, Buy Local grants

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), is accepting applications for its By Local, Buy Wisconsin grants.
Applications are open until March 31 and DATCP says its awarding up to $200,000 in these grants in 2023.
DATCP describes the grants as a program "designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products."
The grants are meant to provide consumers access to more Wisconsin-grown food.
Many individuals, groups or organizations who are a part of the state's agriculture, production, processing, distribution and more qualify for the grants. More information on what operations qualify is available on DATCP's website.
Grants will be between $5,000 and $50,000 and can be for up to three years in duration.