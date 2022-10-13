Archaeologists say ancient canoes found in Lake Mendota may point to a hidden village beneath the surface

The 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota glows red as a 3D scan is performed on it. The scan was conducted by Lennon Rodgers, Director of the Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab at UW-Madison, and undergraduate student Gabriela Setyawan. Photo taken Sept. 23, 2022 at the State Archive Preservation Facility in Madison, Wisconsin, one day after the historic dugout canoe was recovered from Madison's Lake Mendota. Dated to 1000 B.C., it was the oldest canoe ever recovered in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years. (Dean Witter - Wisconsin Historical Society)