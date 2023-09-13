Archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons to open Sept. 16

MADISON (WKOW) -- Archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons are set to begin on Sept. 16.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the early seasons are a good opportunity for hunters to pursue antlerless deer before gun season.
The two seasons will run until Jan. 7, 2024, in most counties. The DNR has released a list of the 31 counties that will have extended seasons open until January 31, 2024.
The DNR reminds hunters to practice safe hunting and advises them to follow these safety tips:
- Always practice TAB-K.
- Always wear a safety harness in a tree stand.
- Use three points of contact when going into or out of a stand.
- Use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow into the stand.
- Let someone know where you are going.
- Operate any vehicles soberly and responsibly.
More information about the upcoming archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons can be found on the DNR hunting webpage.