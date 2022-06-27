Are you wearing sunglasses that fully protect your eyes?

MADISON (WKOW) — There is no such thing as too many pairs of sunglasses. But, not all are made the same.
It's National Sunglasses Day, and doctors are stressing the importance of protecting your eyes from UV rays to prevent conditions like cataracts, cancer or macular degeneration.
Dr. Julia Dellaria, an optometrist at SSM Health, recommends everyone wear sunglasses with UV protection.
"UV 400 is usually the the gold standard," Dellaria said.
Dellaria said polarized sunglasses can also provide wearers an extra layer of protection.
"Polarized sunglasses have an extra filter that's in the sunglasses that can block out any sort of glare. So, whether you're on water or off of cars or any reflective surfaces, the polarization can help make it more comfortable so that you you don't get any eyestrain," Dellaria said.
When buying sunglasses, Dellaria recommends using caution if you are getting them online or overseas.
"In the United States, we have safety standards. They have to be 100% UV protected and so that's a safe bet. Buying them online, I would just be careful," Dellaria said.
She added that one of the best places to buy sunglasses is from you eye doctor, which also offer prescription sunglasses.
"Wearing some protection really from a young age is is extremely important," Dellaria said.
If you forget your sunglasses, Dellaria said to wear a hat, or find a shaded area.