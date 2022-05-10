Area families speak out about worsening baby formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- The baby formula shortage sweeping across the country is forcing local families to make difficult decisions for their little ones.
Jessica Pedersen, a Madison mother of four, said baby formula has never been harder to come by.
"There's gonna be kids that are hungry. I really strongly believe that," Pedersen said.
On Monday, she went to four stores before she was able to secure some.
"I tried to call in before but I've had people like tell me that they have some and then I'll go and there's nothing there," Pedersen said.
During this difficult time, Pedersen has utilized resources like Pregnancy Helpline of Madison, but they too are struggling.
New Glarus mom, Robin Baker, is in an especially difficult predicament because her daughter has a milk allergy that requires a specialized formula.
"Its been really troubling," Baker said.
She said she and her husband have spent the last few months trying to find it.
"We basically spent weekends kind of driving around from Stoughton to Middleton, I work out in Jefferson and so I've even tried stores out here, just looking for cans of formula," Baker said.
In the midst of these struggles, Camila Martin, Kids Nutritionist at UW Health, said some families have turned to alternative places to buy baby formula like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. She cautions them to be careful in doing this.
"I've worked with quite a few families that have spent a good amount of money on these formulas to then receive it and find that it's not something that's safe--it's either been opened, or expired," Martin said.
Martin said that families may also be motivated to switch their baby's formula all together. She said that is fine. When it comes to trying whole milk, however, she recommends waiting until the baby is at least 12 months old.
"At that age, the baby's body is better able to to break down that cow's milk," Martin said.
Finally, as far as watering baby formula down to get more use out of it, Martin said families should never do this.
"We strongly advise against watering the formula down," Martin said. "Infant formulas are made really specifically with a certain concentration of calories of protein of fats of micronutrients and if it's watered down, that can actually be really dangerous for a baby to break down."
In the meantime, families hope for some relief from manufacturers.
"I hope that they are able to catch up with everything and we don't have to go through like a depression of formula," Pedersen said.
If you are struggling to accumulate baby formula, Madison and Dane County Public Health said their Women, Infants and Children Program may be able to help.
"We are available to answer questions that parents might have about the shortage itself and also educating about some of the options that parents have for getting that formula that they need, given the shortage of supply," Morgan Finke, spokesperson said.
Pregnancy Helpline of Madison is another useful resource for families.