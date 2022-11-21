Area food pantries report record demand, decreasing donations

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Food pantries in Dane County say demand is up, but donations are down.
In a joint press release from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, The River Food Pantry, Badger Prairie Needs Network, Middleton Outreach Ministry, and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, operational leaders say they are worried about the near future.
The local food pantries said there is concern about not being able to meet needs of potential future disasters, including a pandemic, financial crisis, and extreme weather events. This is for a couple of reasons, such as food availability, budget shortfalls, inadequate volunteer levels, and increases in workloads
Communications Manager for Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, Katherine Higgins, said area food pantries are seeing individuals in need coming in record numbers due to rising demand and inflation.
“Since January, over 1,300 new households throughout Dane County have registered for our services this year,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director of The River Food Pantry.
St. Vincent de Paul — Madison reports individuals and families are traveling farther to receive food, even carpooling to make those distances and picking up food for up to five families at a time.
Badger Prairie Needs Network said individuals visiting them have employment or live on fixed incomes, and simply can't cover the essentials.
Serving 35,000 individuals in 2022 so far, Bob Kasieta, Board President of Badger Prairie Needs Network, said, “we stretch volunteer and funding resources so that families have enough food, and yet it’s not enough. We know our great community will step up yet again.”
Middleton Outreach Ministry reported the number of monthly visits and the amount of food distributed at its food pantry increased by 116% since this time last year.
“With the increase in the number of people accessing our services, we need to come together now more than ever to build food security for our neighbors,” said Ellen Carlson, Executive Director of Middleton Outreach Ministry.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry reported a record-shattering month in October.
"As of October 21st, we've served more individuals and families with more visits than in all of 2020, which was previously our busiest year ever," said Catie Badsing, Manager of Food Security Programs
She shares in the concern with other food panties the ability to meet the community's needs as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach.