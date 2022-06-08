Area hospital system dresses infants in 'Born in the 608' onesies

MADISON (WKOW) — 608 day celebrates all that the Madison area has to offer, and for one hospital system the celebration extends all the way down to the newest community members.
Unity Point Health - Meriter's NICU and Birthing Center dressed babies in its care in "Born in the 608" onesies.
A spokesperson for the health system said they "like to celebrate because 608 Day is a dedicated to celebrating everything that makes the 608 area code great, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than with 608's newest, tiniest residents."