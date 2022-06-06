Area police chief helps foil dangerous Madison car theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- An area police chief's diligence and experience helped foil a dangerous car theft in Madison, where a passenger with disabilities was still inside the car when it was stolen.
"I heard the original call dispatched. They went to a tactical channel," says Village of Shorewood Hills Police Chief Jeff Pharo of the Sunday incident.
Madison Police officials say the 60-year-old victim's son drove him to a Chipotle restaurant at 4628 East Washington Avenue and left his father inside the car as he ran inside to get them food. They say during the driver's brief absence, 43-year-old Jeremy Imhoff, jumped into the car and drove off with the passenger.
Authorities say Imhoff was convinced by the passenger to take him a hospital so someone could help the passenger.
"He had an accident several years ago that has left him partially paralyzed," a relative of the victim named Kendra says. Kendra asked that we not use her last name.
Pharo says he joined the search for the stolen car in the downtown area.
"I actually took a minute to look up on the internet the type of car so I had fresh in my mind what kind of vehicle I was looking for," Pharo says of his check for the Dodge Journey. "I looked over to Park Street and within a minute of looking at that car on my phone, I saw the actual suspect car sitting at the light at Park Street," Pharo says.
Pharo says he followed the car while communicating with other officers. Pharo says he learned the thief may be headed to UW Hospital with the victim.
"I made the statement on the radio that I want to let this play out because if he is going to drop off the victim, I want them separate," Pharo says.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says this was a dangerous situation and was being treated carefully by responders. "To me, it was a kidnapping," Barnes says.
Pharo says he followed the stolen vehicle all the way to the entrance of the hospital's emergency department.
"I didn't expect that the driver was going to get out of the car and that changed things for us," Pharo says of the response by UW Police officers on the scene and himself. "As soon as I saw him separate himself from the car, I wasn't going to let him get back into that car, knowing that the victim was still in that car," Pharo says. "He was met with the level of force that took his attention and we took him into custody."
"A hero I think in this case is the chief of police of the Village of Shorewood Hills, who's a former MPD officer," says Barnes.
Barnes says Imhoff was also believed to be impaired. He's jailed with tentative charges of OWI, auto theft and false imprisonment.
Online court records show Imhoff was charged in 2014 with felony resisting an officer causing great bodily harm. Records show he was responsible for the crime but found not guilty due to mental disease or defect. Records state Imhoff was originally committed to a mental health institution, approved for conditional release in 2015, with that release revoked later that year. Records indicate his subsequent mental health commitment ended in 2018.
Imhoff remains jailed after his Sunday arrest. A representative of the Dane County District Attorney's Office says Imhoff may appear in court Tuesday.